I have enjoyed Dennis Jensen's columns for many years. I am not a hunter or a fisherman, but still have always found his stories relevant.
We are the same age, so his take on the larger world has always resonated with my experience. I am one of the dinosaurs who reads the daily paper. My personal enjoyment of the weekend paper will be greatly diminished by his absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.