Since Gov. Shumlin appointed me to fill a vacancy near the end of the 2013-2014 legislative session, I have had the great privilege of representing Barre City in the Vermont House of Representatives. The city has voted to keep me in that job four times, and for that I am grateful. I have always attempted to represent the city and all Vermonters to the best of my ability and according to my conscience.
I will not run for re-election in 2022. This decision does not come lightly. While I still enjoy doing the people’s work, I do feel it is time to retire and make room for a new generation to take up the task.
Leslie and I are going nowhere. We chose Barre as our first home together over 50 years ago. We moved several times since then, but it is in Barre that we chose to work through the end of our careers and retire. We will continue to remain engaged in community service and to advocate for the causes we hold dear.
Thank you all for the support and trust you have bestowed on me. I feel blessed.
Tommy Walz
Barre City
The writer represents the city in the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.