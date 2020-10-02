Wow! Ninety minutes of demoralizing masochism, but I felt it my civic duty to endure the pain. It was not a debate and it certainly was not "presidential."
Our angrier-than-usual president was in full-on personal attack, bully mode. Joe Biden did his best to maintain some degree of composure and dignity, but it became near impossible with the excrement Trump was throwing at him.
As several commentators have noted, a mute button would be helpful in the future. I just wanted Chris Wallace to blast an air horn and yell "shut the (expletive deleted) up!"
The thing that will haunt me about the "presidential debate" is Trump's response to the question regarding condemning white supremacy and militia groups. He said "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by." I shudder to think!
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.