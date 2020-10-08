I am writing in response to your commentary about speed tables that will be installed in Barre City. If you had contacted the city manager before making your uninformed and sarcastic comments, you would have learned this action is the result of lengthy conversations among several neighborhood watch groups of residents, the traffic advisory committee, the Barre City Council and city department heads.
Stop signs have already been installed in some of the areas but speeding continues to occur, putting lives at risk. Something needs to be done to slow down drivers who seem to think Barre’s narrow residential streets are like the Thunder Road racetrack. Unfortunately, your stop sign solution is not practical because they would need to be installed at most every intersection in town.
Do you have any other suggestions?
Holly Anderson
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.