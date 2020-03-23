This is not the time for Trump to continue his attack on the news media. We need reliable information from reliable sources. Obviously, he can't help it. Lies and gaslighting has been his style forever.
In the midst of a global pandemic, we need a leader, not a reality TV celebrity.
Trump dismantled the pandemic crisis team. He did that because it was an Obama accomplishment.
Now, as a nation, we are in much worse shape than we otherwise might be, simply because of Trump's narcissism. Not now. We can't afford it. Trump needs to step aside and let the experts deal with this crisis. Trump is clearly not up to the task.
John K Mauro
Stowe
