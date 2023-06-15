I would like to offer a friendly correction to Nick Searles' letter "Democrats' MO." While the former Republican president has been indicted on multiple charges over the years, this is not a "Democrats' MO," it's simply an American MO.
Have we really gotten so divided "a person should be held accountable for his crimes" feels like a partisan statement? Searles tries to connect this to Trump's impeachment but this is just a distraction with no connection to his current criminal charges.
I invite those who see this as a politically motivated attack to look at what happened to other Americans who chose to retain and then reveal classified intelligence. Reality Winner, a former enlisted airman, stole classified documents to share with reporters and was sentenced to serve five years in prison. How can we see this as any different?
By his own admission, Trump took top secret documents detailing our war plans and shared them with authors. He specified he never declassified them, as well. On top of that, when the government became aware of his retention of documents, they offered him not one, but two opportunities to return them. On top of that, we have corroborated statements that, after each opportunity to return the documents, he attempted to hide them more.
This isn't about a "Democrats' MO," this is about an American MO of calling on each of us to answer for our crimes. No American, no matter how many flags with his name we have on our front lawn, should be allowed to steal and share consequential defense information without consequences.