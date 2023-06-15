I would like to offer a friendly correction to Nick Searles' letter "Democrats' MO." While the former Republican president has been indicted on multiple charges over the years, this is not a "Democrats' MO," it's simply an American MO.

Have we really gotten so divided "a person should be held accountable for his crimes" feels like a partisan statement? Searles tries to connect this to Trump's impeachment but this is just a distraction with no connection to his current criminal charges.