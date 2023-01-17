Athletic games like football, baseball, etc., are forms of combat, usually between two apposing teams. The players are, in a sense, warriors. The Rutland mascot, Raiders, could mean any number of forces like Vikings, Rogers' Rangers, Army Rangers, i.e., outstanding warriors, the elite. To use a stone arrow and/or Indian image to symbolize Indian warriors, is not an insult. It’s an acknowledgement that they were formidable, elite adversaries, a group to emulate in spirit.
Daniel Canales
(0) comments
