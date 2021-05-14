In a May 12 letter to the Herald, Skip Rinebolt says Joe Biden was in the Senate for 47 years. This is incorrect. Biden served from Jan. 3, 1973, to Jan. 15, 2009, a total of 36 years.
Rinebolt also seems to suggest Sen. Bernie Sanders has done nothing to help veterans. Those who have closely followed Sanders' congressional career know he has made the needs of our veterans, including homeless veterans, a primary focus. One example — while chairing the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, he worked with the late Sen. John McCain to enact the Veterans' Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014, the most comprehensive veterans’ legislation in decades.
Rinebolt says senators Patrick Leahy and Sanders “know how to make millions of under the table dollars.” When Sanders ran for president, he released his tax returns for the 10 previous years. They are readily accessible online. The 2018 return shows Sanders’ adjusted gross income was $561,293. He earned significant royalties from his books and paid a 26% effective tax rate.
By contrast, though he promised to do so, Donald Trump has never released tax returns. When announcing his presidential candidacy, he claimed to be worth $10 billion. Tax documents obtained by The New York Times and never rebutted by documentation indicate Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and again in 2017. The documents also indicate he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.
Lee Wilson
Shrewsbury
