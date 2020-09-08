Two weeks ago, a Republican National Convention speaker compared Donald Trump to Jimmy Stewart’s character George Bailey in the classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” I was glad to see that the daughter of actor Jimmy Stewart, who played George, quickly made a public statement that “given that this beloved American classic is about decency, compassion, sacrifice and a fight against corruption, our family considers this analogy to be the height of hypocrisy and dishonesty.”
If there is a character in that movie our president does resemble, it is Mr. Potter, played memorably by Lionel Barrymore. Potter is portrayed as petty, cruel, contemptuous of generous impulses, selfish and greedy, totally lacking in empathy and oblivious to the notion of civic good.
The president not only personifies those qualities, but his administration has made them official policies, whether in immigration, the environment, education, housing, public health, or international relationships. His re-election would guarantee a “Potterville” for this entire country.
Let’s hope America has a “Happy New Year” to match the one at the conclusion of the film.
Rick Winston
Adamant
