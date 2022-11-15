I spent a portion of Thursday afternoon at a Red Cross blood drawing hosted by Norwich University. I have been a regular blood donor most of my adult life and have never seen such a robust and enthusiastic turnout. A cadet I visited with suggested that level of effort was not uncommon and not the product of any coercion by the commandant. He did note, however, that relief from Friday morning PT may have persuaded some fence-sitters.
In any event, thanks to the corps of cadets for your precious gifts and to the Red Cross for making those available to those in urgent need. It was a job well done.
