This letter is in response to Charlie Morse’s commentary published Jan. 1. I need to start by stating I know only what is publicly available concerning the situation that has arisen between the Northfield police chief and the twice-elected state’s attorney. (Shame on Mr. Morse for insinuating Mr. Thibault is not the elected state’s attorney in his own right.) I do know Northfield has had issues with several chiefs of police over at least the last 25 to 30 years. I also know first-hand that local governments and select boards reflexively circle the wagons to “protect” town interests.
Mr. Morse states the Select Board did an exhaustive vetting of Chief Helfant and he has a tarnish-free employment history. What sources were used for this vetting? Was the Select Board given direct access to Chief Helfant’s personnel records? If not, how does Mr. Morse know the Select Board received all pertinent information? I am at a loss to understand why the Select Board has appealed to the governor for redress of the state’s attorney’s action as opposed to petitioning the governor for more transparency in both police records and any documents the state’s attorney may have.
Mr. Morse cites the “fact” that the arrest was of an out-of-state drug dealer. Should that be the determining factor in deciding when, or if, to adhere to proper search and seizure protocols? I hope Mr. Morse is not implying that police conduct should be based on assumptions rather than evidence-based facts.
David MacMartin
Northfield
