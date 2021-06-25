At first I had thought Governor Scott's veto of noncitizen voting charter revision approvals for Montpelier and Winooski was a misstep.
In principle, I am in favor of allowing all adult residents to vote in municipal elections; however, because of federal law, the revisions should have been limited to adding U.S. permanent residents and nationals, see 52 USC 30121.
While that law specifically prevents people who are not U.S. citizens, nationals or permanent residents, from financially supporting federal, state or local elections, the spirit of the law would seem to prohibit voting by those persons, as well. Amend the proposed charter revisions and try again. A more perfect union is always the goal.
David Searles
Rutland
