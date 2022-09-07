I find this display (for Jensen Afield) online as very offensive and disgusting. With so many killings by humans, many who started by killing animals both wild and domesticated, we do not need to be promoting this in our newspaper.
I am extremely disappointed in your poor taste on this choice. Hope you take time to think about this. Violence of any kind, is not to be tolerated in this day and age anymore.
