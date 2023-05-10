In a recent op-ed in this newspaper, Chris Bradley, president of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs, makes the specious argument that a three-day waiting period to obtain a legally purchased firearm is a violation of the Second Amendment. That simply is not the case, Mr. Bradley.
The Second Amendment has been twisted so badly in this country that teenagers can walk around with assault-style weapons. There's nothing in the Second Amendment that talks about waiting periods. It does mention well-ordered militias but nothing about angry or depressed people going down to the store and bringing back a gun within a couple of hours.
