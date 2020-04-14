Vermont’s moratorium on the hunting of its plummeting moose population didn’t last long — only a year. And now using anecdotal information from recent deer hunters' observations, the Department of Fish & Wildlife is estimating that moose numbers are higher in a section of the North East Kingdom than previously thought. Thus a proposal to issue 55 permits is being proposed by DFW to the Fish & Wildlife Board that is comprised of all hunters and trappers.
The basis for the hunt is to ostensibly reduce the moose population to below one per square mile. The belief is, at this density, there will be less damaging tick loads. But if there are fewer moose, then why wouldn’t these ticks just jump on another host? Tick numbers are rising because of the effects of climate change, and there’s no relief in sight. What DFW has not offered in its proposal are the results of the recent moose hunts and the impact on tick loads, pre and post hunts.
Nor have they quantified the tick load in the area where the hunt is to take place other than “high," nor have they identified what the change in tick load will be post hunt. The lack of this data coupled with the fact that the population “data” being used is based on anecdotal information from deer hunters' observations, appears to be self-serving to me.
And if the reliability of those observations were so solid as to suggest the moose population in this area were low previously, then how does a moose population, under such stress, increase suddenly? This suggests the data being used is not reliable.
Rather than killing moose to “save” moose, can DFW not spend their time and money on figuring out ways to kill ticks?
Sophie Bowater
North Middlesex
