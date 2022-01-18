Whatever the surplus is, it should be returned to taxpaying citizens of Barre City, not to people who are not paying taxes.
As I said two times already, this is a decision for the legal residents of Barre City, who are legal voters in Barre City, to make. This should no longer be discussed at City Council meetings and should be placed on the March 2022 Ballot.
Just like the Barre City Council had no right to decide whether the hate group and domestic terrorist organization Black Lives Matter's flag was flown in Barre City Park, it has no right to make this decision, either.
God bless the residents of Barre City, and God bless the United States of America!
Brian Judd
Barre
