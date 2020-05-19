Tim Ashe sharing his "struggles," and our local paper publishing it, is not news worth knowing. Perhaps Tim can take a hard look at what unfolded at Knapp Airport on Friday and think about how those people are handling these "uncertain, challenging times." Tim's next move is how to push his and Mitzi's agenda along to keep people lining up in food lines and destroying what little, if anything, is left of the Vermont economy.
Melissa Casey
Barre
