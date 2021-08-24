My brother-in-law died last week, after living much of the past 50 years in a personal hell. Like many young men, and now women, he was on the front lines of a war, in his case, Vietnam. Then and now, it is challenging to justify why it all happened. The combat left his eyes empty for years, and the Agent Orange ate at his body until it could no longer function. In all of that time, he managed against immense odds to nurture a spark of life, of joy that inspired us all right up until he died.
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have left more like him — tens of thousands of promising young lives damaged, left wandering or just extinguished.
We must also count among the casualties the families caught up in the horrors their loved ones have gone through, and though some will take exception, the cost paid by those we fought — the “enemy” — and the huge price paid by civilians, mostly women, children and the elderly who are caught in the crossfire. The price of wars is so great it truly cannot be figured.
It is easy to point fingers at who is to blame, but it won’t bring back the dead, and there is enough to go around for all of us. In the end, we can ask if there might have been a better way? Might my brother-in-law still be alive enjoying his grandchildren and creating gorgeous paintings of birds every day? Might the Vietnamese, the Iraqis, the Afghans all, too, have stayed at home raising families and food and enjoying life?
I may not have answers, but that does not stop me from asking the questions. What I do know is that no one wins in a war, no one.
John Snell
Montpelier
