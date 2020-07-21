The president of the United States tried to shop at Walmart but was denied access due to not wearing a mask.
The governor of Georgia tried to shop at Walmart but was denied access due to not wearing a mask.
The governor of Oklahoma tried to shop at Walmart but was denied access due to not wearing a mask (and also of having COVID-19).
What is the common theme here? Ah, not wearing a mask and being denied access to Walmart.
True — but what we are seeing is the leaders are not leading by example regarding what needs to be done to slow down this runaway pandemic. Our leaders are leading us to our death by not providing the support needed to act responsibly in the face of this viral virus.
And who is doing what needs to be done? Walmart.
And our president can’t even shop there.
William Gay
Montpelier
