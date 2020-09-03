This is it, folks, the mind of a very stable genius explained by the genius himself. We now have a means of qualifying and quantifying Individual-1 concepts of how the world works.
The pressure of police work equals the pressure you experience which causes you to miss a 3-foot golf putt. One missed putt equates to shooting a man in the back seven times, in front of the man’s children.
Trump proceeded Monday to say of police officers: “They choke just like in a golf tournament. They miss a 3-foot putt.” “I’m saying people choke. People choke,” Trump responded. “And people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people and you have — they choke.”
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
