The vice presidential debate offered at least a watchable forum for the two candidates. Despite Mr. Pence’s consistent disregard for the rules, it provided a welcome relief from last week’s disgraceful “food fight” caused by the president – 90-minute rant apparently acceptable to the lackeys making up the formerly “grand” old party.
The final question, put by a young student, shed light on a major failing of our current political landscape, bemoaning the lack of civil discourse in our country, especially among elected representatives. Both candidates thanked the student and claimed an interest in working with others to benefit the American people. With Trump as his superior, Mr. Pence’s pledge sounded hollow. But I feel that Ms. Harris missed a golden opportunity to make the point that our president should lead by example. His refusal to insist that the sycophants surrounding him take at least the minimal precaution of wearing a face mask typifies the self-centered nature of everything he does, as well as his disrespect for medical professionals who are trying to curb the spread of COVID-19.
More to the point, Mr. Trump is consistently crude, rude, offensive, arrogant, insulting, bullying and disrespectful of anyone who dares to differ with or challenge his positions and opinions. His behavior at the presidential “debate” was disgraceful and embarrassing. This loud-mouth is undeniably responsible for the deplorable state of political discourse into which our country has descended. Former-President Obama, like his policies or not, was dignified, respectful, articulate and considerate, and Mr. Biden is the same. Unless we voters turn Trump out of office, the wish of that student to live in a society where civility and respect are the norm, is doomed.
Dan Lindner
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.