Barb and I have lived in Barre since 1964. During this time we have seen our city go through numerous ups and downs, but never have I seen such a disgraceful performance as our recent city council's treatment of a civic-minded citizen's desire to display the Stars and Stripes.
What better time to display our flag than on Sept. 11. It also should remind everyone that all of the freedoms that we enjoy have been provided by countless patriots who have sacrificed all. Valley Forge, Gettysburg, the Battle of the Bulge and numerous wars in between and after come to mind.
My earnest hope is that our citizens, present and future, will continue to revere this symbol and when the next opportunity presents, our little city will have the fortitude to say "aye."
Don and Barb Sherman
Barre
