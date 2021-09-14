It would seem that Biden has taken a kinder, gentler approach to the terrorist government in Afghanistan as evidenced by his description of the killers as “business like” and “focused.” Hmmm.
Does that presidential cover also apply to the beheading by the Taliban of an Afghan soldier? What about the systemic beating of women in the street? What about the journalists who were whipped with cables and beaten all for just covering a women's protest? How long before ISIS re-emerges and we have another hostage situation like Kayla Mueller? Is the United States wiling to wait and watch for another inevitable beheading like that of photojournalist James Foley?
Did the Biden administration contemplate the unintended consequences of their disastrous withdrawal from that hell hole? This administration is like watching a train wreck in slow motion. Biden was a lot tougher on Corn Pop than the Taliban, and it’s humiliating. Biden doesn’t care, just like he didn’t care about leaving men and women behind enemy lines. He is catastrophe and we are living a nightmare.
Christine Smith
Castleton
