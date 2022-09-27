I just want to say how much I enjoy the daily paper — seeing our beautiful young people participating in sports lifts my spirits, as well as the op-eds whether or not I agree with them. They enlarge my thinking or sometimes help me clarify my own positions.
The weekend edition is something to look forward to — Willem Lange, Peter Berger, the recipes and gardening column, it all helps me, in this dark time, to treasure the priceless "ordinary" in my life. The Arts section, as well as the creative, comforting photographs, are a gift.
