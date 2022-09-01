Your cartoon about the Good Old Party maligning the FBI shows your absolute cave dwellings point of view.
The last six years I’ve proof of the FBI bias against conservative thoughts. And let’s not forget the discos all the way back to the corruption of J. Edgar Hoover and the monitoring of MLK Jr. The whole newspaper is filled with leftist talking points.
"Leftist talking points"??? Oh, you mean "facts". (Look them up. Latest research on online postings shows that 42% of GQP non incumbent candidates' posts are demonstrable lies. FACT.
Facts, that is funny. As usual you don't address what he said but instead just insert you usual "progressive talking points".
Letter was about FBI bias. The FBI for generations hounded liberals, blacks to death. Sing "Strange Fruit" and get hounded to death, BOB. I addressed the letter. But you need to stand up for lies when you see an opportunity, I guess. What you have been doing.
Hoover was anti civil rights, anti gay, anti free speech, pro police state. You know- a Republican. You aren't making sense here. Proof? Do tell.
By the way, when Pablo Picasso saw the Lacaux cave paintings, he left shocked...saying..."all this time, we have learned nothing".. We may be more capable, but not smarter. Some of us have even less humanity ... towards others.
