Vermont underwent great change in the years between 1960 and 2000 in its politics, economy and culture. It elected the first Democrat as governor in more than a century, reapportioned its Legislature, enacted landmark land-use controls, completed interstate highways that brought new residents and out-of-state money and saw its venerable agricultural and manufacturing industries experience seismic upheavals. These and much more happened in those four dynamic decades.
This period was witnessed and recorded by an intensely competitive band of journalists based in Montpelier who worked for wire services, newspapers and broadcast organizations and whose efforts brought Vermont citizens comprehensive reporting on the important public issues and trends of the times on a daily — and often hourly — basis.
