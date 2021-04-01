As news about the recent high school championship basketball games was published this week, a smile has been planted on my face. Writers described the jubilation felt by the competitors who were “making history” and being “awed by the Aud.” I still remember my reaction after attending basketball championship games at the Barre Auditorium more than 23 years ago, which included some envy of those having an opportunity to play ball in such a fieldhouse and my excitement for their once-in-a-lifetime experience.
As it has for many preceding years, the tournament games at Barre’s Aud will leave an indelible mark on these players’ lives. Thank you to team members, coaches and family members who carried on through this very challenging time.
Also, I am writing to extend gratitude to our Barre team: Steve Mackenzie, Jeff Bergeron, Stephanie Quaranta, Jim McWilliam, an outstanding group of sponsoring local businesses, clubs and organizations, Barre City staff responsible for facility maintenance, and members of the dedicated Civic Center Committee.
The Civic Center Complex has provided many community services during the pandemic, including COVID testing, food drop-offs, election center activities, various training activities and COVID-19 vaccinations. We look forward to continuing to respond to the needs of our community members.
We are fortunate to have workers, volunteers and supporters who are dedicated to sharing this remarkable resource. (Fun detail: To my knowledge, the Aud has the largest sprung floor in the state.)
Sue Higby is Civic Center Committee chairwoman.
