Are we re-living a new Civil War? We’re now dependent on Mideast oil and the pandemic has created shortages of goods and food. There’s a double standard of justice with defunding the police, driving lawlessness. Whites are called racists and critical race theory supplants math and English to focus on non-gender kids in schools. Illegals have an open door and immigration laws are ignored. Birth-to-death entitlements are expected with mandates controlling our lives. Stolen elections are the “new norm” permitting one-party rule.
Democrats and Republicans represent the divide. Democrats support a socialistic culture focusing on equity with government dependency leading us to third-world status. Republicans nurture opportunity to achieve the American dream with no government interference and strong defense. President Biden’s election exacerbated the divide. He ran as a uniter but morphed to a socialist.
Democrats are cramming radical left values through legislation. Biden says it’ll cost $2T but is free and will reduce taxes 50%. This free gibberish only widens the great divide.
America Founding Fathers supported Judeo-Christian values in our Constitution, promoting liberty and freedom. The divide is between those values and left-wing socialistic values? Only one can survive in the United States.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.