On Jan. 20, a new book with a new approach to government business opened, with narratives very familiar to those of us who have followed politics for any length of time. Joe Biden was inaugurated as President #46.
Time will tell where the outcomes will land from the doings these new (or recycled) approaches produce. Flashbacks to the Obama years are front and center, but these concepts were soundly rejected in the election of 2016, with the promises made leading up to that election fulfilled and sustained until the multitude of unanswered questions surfaced following the election of 2020.
So, here we are less than a week into the new administration, and we are seeing many of the reasons the former president was so popular, being snuffed out by executive actions. Now, if I was in Biden's place, I would be looking to see what was working, and figure out ways to keep the folks happy who were a part of the support for the success of the record, rather than alienate the 74 million who were looking to continue those successes. But that is the choice of 46, not mine.
It appears as though this is a prelude for more to come; hang onto your wallets, your seat belts, and your gas cans (seen the price of gas lately?) because I believe we are in for the ride of our life, and the train is barely out of the station.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
