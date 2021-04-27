I am puzzled by an advertisement to have term limits for Congress. Does Vermont not get back $1.50 for every $1 they send to Washington, D.C.? Are not the people we have representing us at the head of their committees? Does it not take a long time to be able to send bills to the floor that will benefit many?
In most arenas of work, those who have been at the task a long time can add insight of what happened in the past that newcomers may not have knowledge of. If we really are dissatisfied with the length of time people represent us, then we should run ourselves for that position.
As evidenced by the various bailouts being proposed, I would say they are listening to us.
The real question is how many more increases in the national debt will we see before we say, let's begin to pay it off, to our elected officials in Washington, D.C.?
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
