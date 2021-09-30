Mr. Danziger’s political cartoon from Sept. 25 regarding President Trump’s Thanksgiving plans, was picked by The Fort Worth Star.
President Trump has been out of office since January. As the late, great Rush said, “he’s living rent free inside your head.”
Get some new material.
Robert Small
Burleson, Texas
