"Raiders" actually made the mascot worse by removing "Red." Now, "Raiders" could be seen as a reference to Roger's Rangers, or commonly called "Roger's Raiders," because they were Indian killers, making raids on Abenaki and Mohawk villages and the infamous raid on Odanak. Odanak, now in Canada, was a reservation designated by the King of France as a refuge for indigenous people of the Northeast displaced by invasion, genocide and disease.
I suggest opening it up to a new idea, one that speaks of fair play, team discipline, team member integrity and athletic skill.
Joelen Mulvaney
Barre City
