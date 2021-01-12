Jan. 6 will go down in history as a date of shame and disgrace, but it should not be a surprise. It was the culmination of years of lies and conspiracy theories being spun from our nation’s highest office. It was led by a man who has repeatedly demonstrated his love of autocrats and his own ignorance of, and disdain for, democratic processes.
We cannot undo the death and destruction of Jan. 6, but we can take action to ensure it does not happen again.
There have to be consequences, not only for those who stormed the Capitol, but also for those who incited and directed them.
We must insist that our elected officials serve us, the people, not an individual.
We must pursue the truth and call out lies for what they are.
We must reject violence as a tool of public policy.
Above all, while we condemn destructive acts, we must stop demonizing those who think differently.
The way to move forward is to listen to one another and treat one another with respect.
Rep. Tommy J. Walz
Barre
