The Williamstown Select Board not long ago voted very quickly and dismissively not to provide any federal ARPA funds to the CVFiber project. CVFiber is our local Communications Union District and was formed with wide approval of the town's voters in favor of Williamstown's participation. Every town within the CUD's borders has been asked to step up and be both responsible and supportive by delegating some locally decided amount of ARPA funds to the effort.
It is important to note that, at March 6, 2018, Town Meeting, the town's voters approved entering into the CVFiber district by a 303 "yes" to 123 "no" vote; yet the current select board choose not to even consider, much less honor, those community wishes. The Williamstown Select Board made essentially the same decision some 15 years ago when they declined to formalize our involvement in ECFiber. In that case, the pro-join vote was 110 "yes" to 16 "no."