Regarding "Vermont drug overdose in 2017, 19 victims had contact with a state agency." My son was one of the 19 victims in 2017 — Attended BARTT every day. Received methadone one morning, went home, two hours later was deceased with autopsy result stating "acute methadone intoxication."
I am assuming he had on his person, or was given, more methadone after leaving the clinic. Should have been investigated but was told no foul play was involved. Difficult to believe ... where did the drug come from?
Studies are fine; however, action is better. You cannot take action if you don't know what is happening (action) on a day-to-day basis with the addict. Just a few thoughts on how to better assist those who fall prey to addiction.
Every addict's case is different and having the state become involved may help; however, it is not the only way to complete the puzzle.
Marie Wright
Peoria, Arizona
