I challenge The Times Argus to research and ask the tough questions conncerning vaccines for COVID-19. Start out with — What is the absolute risk reduction that the vaccine trials showed?
We have been given wonderful numbers of 94 and 95% effectiveness. What we not told is those are the relative risk reduction — a statistical figure useful in research applications, but not in individual and community health decisions. These decisions need to be made upon the absolute risk reduction.
FYI, it appears the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lower your chance of contracting the disease by about 1%. Pfizer is lower and Moderna just over. And this does not yet measure the impacts of the variants.
Good decisions can only be made with good information. That is precisely what we have not been given in this age of information control and silencing of differing opinions. If the press does not do its job now, there will probably not be a second chance.
The vaccines may or may not be an effective solution. It will be a long time before we know for sure. We appear to be putting all our eggs in a statistically fairly small basket. In the meantime, COVID-19 is the only disease where early treatment is not given. You have not heard about early safe and probably effective treatments? Why not?
Gesualdo Schneider
Middlesex
