David Mook's commentary is superb and important. We need desperately to find ways to recover the community and values of our programs, processes in education, health care and life in general.
What he says about workforce development has had a dreadful effect on our health care system, as well. The individual is lost in a maze of one size fits all and digital confusion, complex (non) communication, glitzy advertising. The nursing profession is being throttled by extraneous chores unrelated to patient "care." They have little say in today's medical center establishment and are not recognized as the backbone of assessment, education and care planning with the patient, client.
We need to find a way to meaningful education, health care, nutrition, all community endeavors. Thank you, David Mook. More please.
Ruth Hamilton Barrett
Poultney
