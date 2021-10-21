For over 75 years now, the Barre Lions Club has been helping those in need here in central Vermont, as well as other charities, through our fundraising efforts which are very well supported by the citizens and businesses here.
We are a part of Lions Club International, which is the largest civic organization in the world. In 1925 at the annual convention, the guest speaker was Hellen Keller and she challenged each and every Lions Club to be knights of sight and hearing for the needy across the world. We took this seriously and have been helping those in need with eye glasses ever since.
The process here in central Vermont is quite simple. If you are in need of help, go to an eye care center, i.e., The Eye Center, Berlin Optical Expressions and others in the area, and ask for help from the Barre Lions before you order glasses. You will be given a form to fill out and sign which will be forwarded to us for consideration.
We are writing this letter to remind the community how help can be achieved. If you have any questions, I can be reached at (802) 476-6955. Our service area includes Northfield to Plainfield, Middlesex to Williamstown, as well as Barre and Montpelier. If you are not in these areas, i.e., Waterbury, Stowe, Moretown or Bradford, please go to Vermont Lions District 45 and follow their instructions on their website.
Paul Plante
Barre Lions Sight and Hearing Committee Chairman
Barre Town
