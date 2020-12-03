Our nation and our state are in the midst of deadly COVID-19 spikes, with hundreds of people dying every day across the country.
So on Tuesday, about 10:30 a.m., I'm standing in line at the Plainfield Maple Fields and three young men walk in (two were wearing hunting camos) and none was wearing a mask, even though Governor Scott has said masks are mandatory in public places. Also, there's a sign on the door at the Plainfield store saying one must wear a mask to enter.
Yet these three careless youngsters (I'd guess late teens or early 20s) came in and were served! Yes, they were served, and that ain't right. And not only was it not right, but it made me angry and frustrated as I walked past them, leaving the store, a store I don't want to go back into anymore even though it's the closest gas station and a place for me to throw away my money on lottery tickets.
Strat Douthat
Plainfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.