I wonder if the energy planners have considered where all the damaged wind turbines, solar panels and lithium ion batteries will be disposed?
Will the homeowner be able to afford a home charging station?
How many homes have a large enough electrical service entrance to run a charging station and heat pumps at the same time?
Where will the electric power come from at night when the demand for these appliances is the highest?
How will EVs be taxed for highway infrastructure?
Is the GMP power grid large enough to meet the new high demand?
Thomas J. Miner
East Wallingford
