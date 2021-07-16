The proposed $4.75 million reconstruction of the South Main Street/Quarry Hill intersection is essential infrastructure to support vibrant and growing businesses in central Vermont.
The Vermont Foodbank's distribution center at the Wilson Industrial Park relies on that intersection for 10-15 truck trips a day, delivering food to the entire northern half of Vermont. In fact, all the Vermont businesses in the park rely on that intersection for our truck traffic: Vermont Creamery, Tenco, Bellavance, Adams Granite Co., Highland Sugarworks, and others. And let's not forget Rock of Ages at the top of the hill named for its quarries.
The proposed work will create three lanes along the length of Quarry Hill Road and add a traffic signal at South Main Street, drastically improving safety for the trucks and cars, including the school buses serving the Barre Town School, particularly in the winter. Middle Road is closed to large trucks, and Quarry Hill is the main truck route to the Wilson Industrial Park and other businesses on the hilltop.
Several recent letters have criticized this project as wasteful spending. It is anything but wasteful, supporting vibrant local businesses, employing our families and neighbors. A big thank you is due to Barre Town, Barre City, state transportation planners and our congressional delegation for keeping this project alive and finding the funds. It sets central Vermont businesses up for success.
John Sayles is executive director of the Vermont Foodbank.
