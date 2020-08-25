Over the past year, I have had the honor of serving my community as a funeral director at Guare & Sons Funeral Home. I am leaving Guare’s in order to serve our community more fully than just as a funeral director. One of my first projects is creating the first natural burial cemetery in the state, right here in central Vermont.
Natural (“green”) burial allows the body to return completely to the ecosystem in which it is buried, while maintaining the character of the land. Natural burial offers a way to both honor your loved one and the environment.
I want to extend my gratitude to all of the families I was privileged to work with. I will never forget you or the things I learned in working with you to say goodbye to your loved ones.
Visit www.vermontnaturalburial.org to learn more about natural burial.
Michelle Acciavatti
Montpelier
