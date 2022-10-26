As Russia sends its Iranian-built drones crashing into Kiev, I’m reminded of how Adolf Hitler sent his V-2 rockets crashing into London in his failed attempt during WWII to terrorize the British population. Like the 1940s Brits, today’s Ukrainians aren’t going to be defeated by a creepy little dictator. The irony is Vladimir Putin has accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader, and his administration, of being Nazis and using that as a justification for "liberating" the Ukrainian people.

Dictators never seem to change, and there always seem to be generations of people who fall for their lies. Putin has revealed how barbarous the Russians can be. He brings out the worst in them.

