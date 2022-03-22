When John Klimenok trashed President Biden in The Times Argus on March 15, he does not understand that a free society requires truth and responsibility.
We have a right to disagree, but we also have a responsibility to state our views in a civil way. By calling Biden a hypocrite and a weak-minded wimp, he has abused his right to free speech.
Esther Farnsworth
Montpelier
