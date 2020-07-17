So I go through the door at the Plainfield Maplefields (a door bearing a sign asking people to wear masks when they come inside) and there are 10 customers in the store, seven of whom are "too cool" to wear a mask.
What's wrong with these folks? If they have a death wish, more power to them. But why would they want to take others with them? I wear a mask not only to protect myself but to protect them. Why can't they extend the same courtesy?
Later, I go to Plainfield Hardware, which has a door sign saying anybody who wants to enter must wear a mask. Good for the hardware store; bad on customers who don't wear masks.
Strat Douthat
Plainfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.