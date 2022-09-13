This is a note to any visiting Broadway producers: Make sure to stop in at Lost Nation Theater’s production of “Both Eyes Open.” Montpelier is clearly just the first stop on this unique production’s trip to the big time.
And a note to my Vermont neighbors, be sure to see this before it leaves. Author Jeanne Beckwith has created an intriguing character in Annie Oakley and with great entertainment, she is brought to life by actress Maura O’Brien. The play is filled with humor and insight — don’t miss it.
