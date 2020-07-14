Mr. Klar's concern about putting another mural up in Montpelier with the words "Liberty and Justice for All" seems to me to be an excellent idea. I have just the place for it. On the hill coming down Northfield Street there is a completely unadorned gray stone backdrop outside my apartment building at 3 Prospect St. I have frequently commented to friends that it would be great to have a mural drawn there.
I agree with the Black Lives Matter mural because it is so timely and needed in this hour of extreme racial dissension in our country and our state.
As a sixth-generation, white Vermonter, I understand the frustration many of us have seen arise over the past few years as the demographics have changed considerably in what was once an almost completely white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant state with just a few Irish and French-Canadian Catholics to cause controversy. My, how things have changed as Vermont now celebrates our wonderful diversity.
Yes, Black Lives Matter and Liberty and Justice for All is also important, but they don't need to be at odds with one another. Patriotism wears many colors.
Maryalice Bisbee
Montpelier
