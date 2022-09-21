Some thoughts on municipal budgeting. Is the entity now running efficiently? If it isn't, then what will it take to improve it? Machinery? Different methods? Training people? More people? Stockpiling supplies? Eliminating routine or encouraging it? More investment?
Frequently in my 42-plus years of working for municipalities, things are put off, and later, perhaps decades later, it comes back to haunt them.
In all honesty, the cost to do even municipal business has several factors such as pay, supplies, machinery, know-how and management, among others. Being practical, I would say if everything is running at perfect efficiency, and everything is getting done that needs to get done, and the future planning is tweaked as costs do not go up and funding stays exactly the same, then taxes will not increase. Otherwise, more funding needs to be found, whether grants, loans and/or increased tax revenues, to continue to sustain the process.
Oh, yeah, just remember that poorly behaving people will tend to increase the policing budget. So, let us all behave.
