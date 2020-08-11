Mr. Royce writes that he is “sick and tired of all the Black Lives Matter we see on flags, signs, even painted on our streets.” Well, I am sorry that he is so tired.
But the fact remains we wouldn’t need Black Lives Matter displayed on flags, signs and painted on our streets, if we treated Black lives with the same reverence as white ones.
Is Mr. Royce really unaware of racial disparity in policing? According to Sciencealert.org, “A new analysis of 5,494 police-related fatalities between 2013 and 2017 in the U.S. reveals Black people are, on average, 3.23 times more likely to be killed than white people.” Or, as I saw in the Los Angeles Times, “A new study finds that about 1 in 1,000 Black men and boys can expect to die as a result of police violence over the course of their lives – a risk that's about 2.5 times higher than their white peers.”
This information is not difficult to find. Perhaps Mr. Royce could avail himself of his computer to do some research. He may find it exhausting, but I am certain it will be less tiring than educating the willfully ignorant, privileged, white male.
Alison Cerutti
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.