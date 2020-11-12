The first order of business is a thank you to everyone who took the time to vote. That is the single most important thing that can be done in this nation.
It is time to move beyond the divisions this republic has been enduring for the last four years.
"In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity." This quote from a tweet on Dec. 23, 2016, by Donald Trump 'about Hillary and Dems' was attributed to Vladimir Putin by Donald Trump who simply stated, "So True."
Having said that, he needs to follow his own advice.
That doesn't seem likely, however, when you consider the following quoted from a Bob Woodward interview with him, "When's the last time you apologized?"
"Oh, I don't know, but I think over a period — I would apologize. Here's the thing: I'm never wrong. OK."
Never wrong! Maybe Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's position is on the mark when he urged President Trump to “put his big boy pants on” and “acknowledge the fact that he lost ... and stop this and let us move forward as a country.”
It is time to move forward.
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
